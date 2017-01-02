Lamar Odom shares first photo since entering rehab, hangs out with family

Lamar Odom made an appearance on social media for the first time in several months over the weekend, and the former NBA star looks like he is doing well.

Odom shared a photo on Instagram on New Year’s Eve that showed him posing with his two children, Lamar Odom Jr. and Destiny.

“No better way to end 2016 than with my two favorite people #TheOdoms #RichSoil,” Odom captioned the photo.

Odom’s Instagram post was also his first since he checked himself back into rehab. The 37-year-old is scheduled to complete his program at some point this month. In a recent teaser from an interview that will air after he leaves rehab, Odom opened up about the drug overdose that nearly cost him his life. You can see the clip from the interview here.

Because of his drug and alcohol abuse, Odom has had some issues with his family relationships in the past. It’s good to see him spending time with his kids.