Lamar Odom reportedly has real chance to play in BIG3

Lamar Odom has indicated in the past that he wants to play professional basketball again, so it would stand to reason that he would be interested in playing in the BIG3 if he has no future in the NBA.

One of Odom’s close friends and former coaches said last week that Odom is excited about the possibility of joining a BIG3 team. Ice Cube, the founder of the league, told TMZ on Sunday that Odom’s wish could come true if he can get himself into shape.

“I love Lamar. I’d love to see him play again. Dude’s just gotta get in shape,” Ice Cube said. “If they think they’re gonna just walk off the street onto the BIG3 court, they’re sadly mistaken. If guys get in shape, we’d love to see them play. If you ain’t in shape you’re gonna get embarrassed.”

Sources told TMZ that Odom has had some productive conversations with BIG3 league officials, and the 37-year-old joining the league is something that “could really happen.”

Odom recently opened up about his cocaine addiction and said he has been clean and sober, which is the first step toward being able to resume his basketball career. He has hinted at some other possible career opportunities in basketball, but playing in the BIG3 could be a great way for him to get back on his feet.