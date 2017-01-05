Lamar Odom says rehab was ‘life-changing,’ is mulling reality TV show

Lamar Odom has completed his latest stint in rehab, and the former NBA star is already thinking about his next career move.

In a brief chat with TMZ on Thursday, Odom described his experience at a rehabilitation facility in San Diego as “life-changing.” When asked if he has any plans going forward, he said he is considering doing a reality television show. Here’s the video:

Odom was also asked about his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian, and he described his relationship with her as “cordial” and said he is planning to reach out to the Kardashian family.

Overall, Odom looked and sounded good. It has been more than a year since he nearly lost his life to a drug overdose at a Nevada brothel, and things have not been going well for the former Los Angeles Laker since then. In a recent interview that should be airing in full at some point in the near future, Odom opened up about his struggles with addiction. You can see a clip from that interview here.

Whether it’s through a reality show or something else, we hope Odom finds a way to stay on the right path this time around.