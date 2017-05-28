Lamar Odom turned away from strip club

Lamar Odom has seemingly come a long way since he nearly died of a drug overdose over a year ago, but the former NBA star still likes to go out and have a good time. He had a little trouble doing that over the weekend.

According to TMZ, Odom and two women he was with were turned away from the Red Tie Gentlemen’s Club in Van Nuys early Sunday morning. A witness who took a video said Odom’s group was denied access after they tried to cut to the front of the line.

Other patrons who were waiting in line could be heard shouting that the bouncer should let Odom in because he helped deliver a ring to Los Angeles Lakers fans, but it did nothing for Odom’s case. He and the two women eventually left.

Odom recently opened up about how drug use prematurely ended his NBA career. Some would find it concerning that he is going out to strip clubs at 3:30 a.m., but it would be unfair to make assumptions about whether or not he is staying sober.