Lamar Odom wants to join Lakers coaching staff

Lamar Odom expressed his desire to make an NBA comeback as recently as nine months ago, and he has virtually no chance of making that happen as a player. But what about coaching?

TMZ asked Odom on Monday if he has considered returning to the NBA as an assistant coach, and the 37-year-old confirmed that is something he has interest in. When the photographer specifically mentioned Luke Walton and the Los Angeles Lakers, Odom said he would “love that.”

Odom, who spent seven seasons playing with the Lakers, said he has reached out to Walton and Walton seemed open to the idea of Lamar joining his staff.

While his chances of coaching with the Lakers might be a little better if Kobe Bryant was still playing, it’s not out of the question. Odom is very respected among basketball circles and played for 14 seasons. When you take away the substance abuse issues, he’s the exact type of player that would go on to become a coach.

Of course, you can’t just take away the substance abuse issues. Odom has to prove he can keep clean. He claims his latest stint in rehab was “life-changing,” and he is eyeing another potential career opportunity if Walton isn’t interested in his services. Here’s hoping Odom finds a constructive way to spend his time.