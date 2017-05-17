LaMarcus Aldridge did the same foot thing as Zaza Pachulia

While you were hardly paying attention to the Golden State Warriors’ blowout of the San Antonio Spurs in Game 2 of their series on Tuesday night, you may have missed the latest controversy.

During the second quarter of the game, San Antonio’s LaMarcus Aldridge appeared to slide his foot under Kevin Durant’s following a shot:

The play was eerily similar to what Zaza Pachulia did that resulted in Kawhi Leonard’s ankle injury. Many questioned whether or not it was intentional.

What do you think?