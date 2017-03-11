LaMarcus Aldridge out indefinitely due to heart arrhythmia

The Spurs will be without one of their most important players for the foreseeable future as LaMarcus Aldridge tends to a health issue.

On Saturday morning, the Spurs announced Aldridge would be out for an indefinite period of time due to a minor heart arrhythmia. Here’s the statement they released on the matter.

LaMarcus Aldridge will be out for an indefinite period due to an occurrence of a minor heart arrhythmia. pic.twitter.com/s0D2Enc6RO — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 11, 2017

During his rookie season, Aldridge was diagnosed with the heart condition Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, which causes an accelerated heartbeat. He missed a few games that season and had a procedure prior to his sixth season in the league to again address the problem. Here’s hoping this current heart condition is one Aldridge can return to full health sooner rather than later from.