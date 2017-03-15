LaMarcus Aldridge cleared to resume basketball activities

LaMarcus Aldridge appears to have come through his health scare alright.

Aldridge has been officially cleared to resume basketball activities after dealing with a minor heart arrhythmia, according to the San Antonio Spurs, and will be able to play again immediately.

Spurs say LaMarcus Aldridge has been cleared to resume all basketball-related activities after an occurrence of a minor heart arrhythmia. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) March 15, 2017

Aldridge’s clearance comes four days after the condition was revealed publicly. Obviously, hearing about heart issues is rather alarming, even if Aldridge does have a previous diagnosis of Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome. It’s good to see that this is as minor as the Spurs hoped it would be.