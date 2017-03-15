Ad Unit
Wednesday, March 15, 2017

LaMarcus Aldridge cleared to resume basketball activities

March 15, 2017
by Grey Papke

LaMarcus Aldridge appears to have come through his health scare alright.

Aldridge has been officially cleared to resume basketball activities after dealing with a minor heart arrhythmia, according to the San Antonio Spurs, and will be able to play again immediately.

Aldridge’s clearance comes four days after the condition was revealed publicly. Obviously, hearing about heart issues is rather alarming, even if Aldridge does have a previous diagnosis of Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome. It’s good to see that this is as minor as the Spurs hoped it would be.


