Lance Stephenson drops hilarious quote about Pacers’ new uniforms

Lance Stephenson is trying real hard to fill the face-of-the-Indiana-Pacers vacuum that was created by Paul George’s departure.

The Pacers officially unveiled a new redesign on Friday, and included as a part of it were some fresh new uniforms.

Stephenson was particularly enthused by the look, hysterically quipping that he liked it so much that he was going to buy his own jersey.

We know that Born Ready’s commitment to Indiana runs quite deep and that he may be playing a much larger role for the team next season. But with PG-13 no longer in the picture, Stephenson is putting together a mighty strong case indeed to be everybody’s new favorite Pacer.