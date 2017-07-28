Lance Stephenson drops hilarious quote about Pacers’ new uniforms
Lance Stephenson is trying real hard to fill the face-of-the-Indiana-Pacers vacuum that was created by Paul George’s departure.
The Pacers officially unveiled a new redesign on Friday, and included as a part of it were some fresh new uniforms.
Introducing the new look of Pacers basketball.#WeGrowBasketballHerehttps://t.co/nq0ocBgCTb pic.twitter.com/hs431HC1gf
— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) July 28, 2017
Pacers new uniforms: pic.twitter.com/mDNQkly0dQ
— Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) July 28, 2017
Stephenson was particularly enthused by the look, hysterically quipping that he liked it so much that he was going to buy his own jersey.
#WeGrowBasketballHere pic.twitter.com/cKUrjXaoyy
— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) July 28, 2017
We know that Born Ready’s commitment to Indiana runs quite deep and that he may be playing a much larger role for the team next season. But with PG-13 no longer in the picture, Stephenson is putting together a mighty strong case indeed to be everybody’s new favorite Pacer.