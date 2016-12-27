Larry Nance Jr. expects to be back in under four weeks

Larry Nance Jr. is confident that he will be back for the Lakers in under four weeks.

Nance injured his knee a week ago against the Hornets and was diagnosed with a bone bruise. News came out on Christmas that the 2015 first-round pick would miss four weeks as he recovered. But Nance was optimistic about his return when speaking with the media on Tuesday prior to the Lakers’ game with the Jazz.

Larry Nance Jr. says he's confident/hopeful he'll be back in under 4 weeks. Already rehabbing. — Shahan Ahmed (@shahanLA) December 28, 2016

Nance, 23, has been a solid member of the Lakers’ rotation this season serving as a backup to Julius Randle. He’s averaging 7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 58.4 percent from the field.