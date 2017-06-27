Larry Nance Jr salty over not winning Dunk of the Year

Larry Nance was not the recipient of the Dunk of the Year Award at the NBA Awards ceremony, but he had a great reaction via social media.

Nance was nominated for the award for this dunk over Brook Lopez (his new teammate):

Larry Nance Jr climbed the ladder for a major rack attack vs. Brooklyn RT to vote this as the #DunkOfTheYear! #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/K0JN237Ctf — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 4, 2017

That’s certainly worthy of consideration, and you could argue the dunk should have won over this finish by Victor Oladipo.

So what was Nance’s reaction? Here’s what he posted to his Twitter account not long after the announcement was made.

While Nance did not win an award on Monday, he will have bragging rights in the locker room, which he will be sharing with Lopez. That’s at least a small consolation, right?