Report: Larry Sanders close to signing with Cavs

The Larry Sanders Show may be coming to an Eastern Conference championship contender near you.

Sanders has been working out for multiple NBA teams in hopes of a comeback, and one leading team has emerged to sign him: the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Sam Amico first reported Friday afternoon that Sanders was nearing a deal with the Cavs, while The Vertical’s Shams Charania later reported the same. Amico says the move could happen as early as Monday.

Obviously, #Cavs will need to release Andrew Bogut before adding Sanders. But if everything falls into place, could happen as soon as Monday — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) March 11, 2017

Sanders has also been hinting at an NBA comeback on social media.

Looks like Ima need my goggles back — Larry Sanders (@l8show_thegoat) March 10, 2017

Won't let you down… #sooncome A post shared by Larry Sanders (@thereal_larrysanders) on Mar 10, 2017 at 2:55pm PST

The 28-year-old Sanders last played in the league during the 2014-15 season, averaging 7.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game for the Milwaukee Bucks. He teased a return to the NBA at the end of last season, but nothing ultimately materialized.

Sanders was once a promising center in Milwaukee but had multiple legal issues and indicated a lack of passion for the game. He now wants to return, and what better place to get back to business than with the Cavaliers, who have a need for a big man after Andrew Bogut got hurt during his Cavaliers debut.