Lauri Markkanen has name misspelled on Bulls summer league jersey

The NBA Summer League is a great way for rookies and fringe players to get their feet wet in a pro environment. Perhaps the same can be said of those who craft the jerseys.

Chicago Bulls rookie Lauri Markkanen took part in a summer league game Saturday with just one problem — his name was misspelled on the back of his uniform.

Lauri Markkanen's name is spelled "Markkenan" on his jersey. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) July 8, 2017

These young guns are putting on a show on NBA TV right now! pic.twitter.com/uCSjHdumch — NBA TV (@NBATV) July 8, 2017

Welcome to the NBA lauri markkanen- here's a summer league jersey with your name misspelled #Bulls #NBASummer @UniWatch pic.twitter.com/xF6r47nMoi — Matt Spivey (@mattspivey91) July 8, 2017

Markkanen isn’t even the first 2017 draft pick to have his name messed up on the back of a jersey. At least they only flipped two letters.