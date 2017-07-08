Ad Unit
Lauri Markkanen has name misspelled on Bulls summer league jersey

July 8, 2017
by Grey Papke

Lauri Markkanen

The NBA Summer League is a great way for rookies and fringe players to get their feet wet in a pro environment. Perhaps the same can be said of those who craft the jerseys.

Chicago Bulls rookie Lauri Markkanen took part in a summer league game Saturday with just one problem — his name was misspelled on the back of his uniform.

Markkanen isn’t even the first 2017 draft pick to have his name messed up on the back of a jersey. At least they only flipped two letters.


