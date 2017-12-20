LaVar Ball plans to form basketball league for high school graduates

LaVar Ball wants high school graduates to have a paid alternative to college basketball, and he’s taking the initiative in doing it himself.

Ball told ESPN’s Darren Rovell that he is launching a basketball league funded by Big Baller Brand that will cater to nationally-ranked high school basketball players who don’t want to go to college. Players will be paid between $3,000 and $10,000 a month, and he plans to form ten teams that will play in NBA arenas across the country.

“Getting these players is going to be easy,” Ball said. “This is giving guys a chance to get a jumpstart on their career, to be seen by pro scouts, and we’re going to pay them because someone has to pay these kids.”

Ball admitted that the league has no players and venues yet, so there is much to be done. He also noted that players who want to play will be required to wear Big Baller Brand apparel.

Ball said his idea was prompted, in part, by NCAA president Mark Emmert stating that college athletes should want to represent their institution first and foremost, not focus on going to the NBA.

“He was right,” Ball said. “Those kids who are one and done, they shouldn’t be there with the NCAA trying to hold them hostage, not allowing them to keep the jersey they wear while selling replicas of them in stores,” Ball said. “So our guy isn’t going to go to Florida State for a year. He’s going to come to our league.”

Ball has already taken his two youngest sons professional, and frankly, there’s probably a market for this sort of thing. It remains to be seen, though, is this ever gets off the ground — there are a lot of hurdles yet to be addressed.