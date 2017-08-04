LaVar Ball: I’d beat Michael Jordan under any circumstance

Michael Jordan finally responded earlier in the week to LaVar Ball’s absurd claim that he could beat the six-time NBA champion in a game of one-on-one, and you won’t be surprised to learn that Jordan disagrees. You’ll be even less surprised to hear that Ball isn’t backing down.

In a brief chat with TMZ on Thursday, Ball was asked to respond to Jordan saying he could take LaVar even if His Airness was playing on one leg.

“I told him I could beat him with one hand tied behind my back, with some glasses on with one eye lens out, with some flip-flops on in the rain,” Ball said with a straight face. “I said it. I’m real serious.”

As we mentioned before, Ball has become a master at keeping himself in the headlines. Any attention he gets is good for his Big Baller Brand, so Jordan responding was exactly what he hoped for. Heck, even the social media trend that started after Ball’s original claim probably put a smile on LaVar’s face.

Like everyone else, Ball knows he would get demolished by Jordan on a basketball court. Pretending he believes otherwise is all part of his schtick.