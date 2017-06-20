LaVar Ball still fully confident Lonzo Ball will be drafted by Lakers

If you hear any reports about the Los Angeles Lakers potentially taking anyone other than Lonzo Ball with the second overall pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft, you should ignore them. That’s what Lonzo’s father is saying, at least.

TMZ caught up with LaVar Ball in New York City this week, and he was asked if there is any particular city he is hoping his son goes to. As far as LaVar is concerned, the results are already in.

“Oh no, I ain’t hoping for no city,” he said. “Everybody know he’s gonna be a Laker.”

When it comes down to it, LaVar will probably be right. He has been saying for months that Lonzo is going to be a Laker, and the ping-pong balls ended up falling perfectly in his family’s favor.

The Philadelphia 76ers, who traded spots with the Boston Celtics to get to No. 1 overall, are all but certain to select Markelle Fultz. Former Kansas star Josh Jackson would be an option for the Lakers at No. 2, but he is a swingman. As we learned this week, the Lakers are in a great position to land one of the best swingmen in the game next summer, so it would make little sense for them to draft Jackson.

The Ball family belongs in L.A., and it appears L.A. is where they are going to stay.