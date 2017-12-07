LaVar Ball takes aim at Donald Trump with latest tweet

LaVar Ball knows that getting into a beef with Donald Trump is good for the Big Baller Brand business, so he’s trying to stoke those flames once again.

Ball posted the following tweet on Thursday which features a GIF of him dunking on the president. Take a look:

Ball even mentioned Trump in the tweet to make sure the president sees it. He hashtagged it “the trump dunk” and “stay in yo lane,” which is one of his catchphrases.

Now we just have to see whether the master of publicity receives his coveted response from the president, like he did with the China incident.