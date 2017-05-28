LaVar Ball dresses down his AAU team in halftime speech

LaVar Ball took one on the chin Saturday night as his AAU basketball team — the Big Ballers — were thoroughly dismantled by the Compton Magic to the tune of 109-57.

The 52-point beat-down was a humiliating one for Ball, who attempted to dismiss the loss as nothing more than the cost of doing business.

“This ain’t nothing but entertainment. You want to know what I’m going to do when I get out of here? I’m going to get a burger, lay down and take a nap,” Ball told one of his players following a thunderous dunk by a Magic player via USA Today.

Ball, who had been chirping all day, took a different route at halftime, ripping into his players one-by-one.

LaVar Ball's halftime speech didn't help as his AAU team lost by 52 points ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (via @joshlpeter11, USA Today Sports) pic.twitter.com/owTpzS6m6w — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 28, 2017

Compton’s Timmy Allen, who had the pleasure of shutting down Ball’s son LaMelo, made sure to get some of his own shots in. He was repeatedly seen chirping in Ball’s direction and didn’t shy away from it after the game.

“I don’t like to back down to anybody, no matter who you are and LaVar is nobody different,” Allen said. “So I said some stuff back.”

Among the bits of return fire was a shot at Ball’s recent shoe release. In passing Ball up the court, Allen fired out a “Big Baller, what?”

In his frustration, Ball then took aim at the referees, telling one “Nobody’s here to see you. Nobody’s here to see you.”

All in all, it was a nice slice of humble pie for Ball. He’s rubbed many the wrong way in recent weeks and months, so it was a sweet moment for those on Compton to finally silence him — albeit briefly — with an absolutely manhandling of his Big Baller squad.