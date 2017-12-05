LaVar Ball goes after Lakers coaches again

LaVar Ball is airing out some more grievances about his son Lonzo’s handling by the Los Angeles Lakers coaching staff.

In an appearance Tuesday on SiriusXM NBA Radio, LaVar said that Lonzo is “disgusted” by the losing that the Lakers have been doing. Ball also pointed to his son’s lack of fourth-quarter minutes as the reason for the team’s 8-15 start to the season.

"He's disgusted, he's not used to losing like this. The #Lakers should build around Lonzo. Why are they sitting him down and not starting him the 4th quarter? This is why the record is raggedy." –@bigballerbrand CEO @Lavarbigballer on @ZO2_ pic.twitter.com/Krs6SALnhc — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) December 5, 2017

Lonzo has seen 32.9 minutes per game as a rookie including 7.5 on average in the fourth quarter, which ranks third on the Lakers. But he has had a notable late benching or two this year, so it’s no surprise LaVar again said something about it.

Comments like this help explain why the Lakers have supposedly put a new rule in place involving LaVar.