LaVar Ball: Joel Embiid is ‘not intelligent at all,’ prone to injury

Here we go again!

LaVar Ball fired back at Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid after Embiid’s critical comments, with Ball continuing to up the ante.

Ball was unimpressed with Embiid’s f-bomb, claiming it as evidence that the Sixers center is not very smart.

“The reason he said that … his vocabulary is limited,” Ball told TMZ Sports. “You gotta use cuss words when you don’t have no intellect. He’s not intelligent at all. He’s worried about me? He should be worrying about playing.

“I got 3 words for him: Can’t play at all. Oh shoot, that’s 4.”

It seems unlikely that this will be the last we hear from either of these guys with regard to each other. So much for Adam Silver’s theory on LaVar.