LaVar Ball says he told son LiAngelo he might not make it in NBA

LaVar Ball is capable of moments of candor.

Ball and his sons were profiled in the July edition of GQ, and in the story, the patriarch of the family admits that he’s not sure middle son LiAngelo has an NBA future — and told him so.

“I told my boys that one of them wasn’t going to make it. Because if you’ve got three, only one, maybe two make it to the NBA,” Ball told GQ’s Zach Baron in February, adding that he thinks it will ultimately be LiAngelo who falls short.

Ball clarified that he has told LiAngelo this and thinks he has a future somewhere else — perhaps in modeling.

“He’s going to be taken care of either way,” Ball said.

Ball has been publicly bullish about all three of his sons, including UCLA-bound LiAngelo. It is somewhat nice to know he can be honest with them in private, even if it’s rather brutal. LiAngelo will still have a role in the reality show, at least.