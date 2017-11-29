LaVar Ball still says Lonzo is better than Steph Curry

You might as well stop asking him the question, because you know the answer isn’t changing: LaVar Ball still and always will believe that his son, Lonzo, is better than Steph Curry.

With the Lakers and Warriors squaring off on Wednesday, LaVar was interviewed by NBC Sports. He was asked whether he still thinks that Lonzo is better than Curry, and he maintained his stance:

LaVar at it again pic.twitter.com/qwSvZsWTU7 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 30, 2017

You may recall that LaVar said the same thing earlier this year while his son was at UCLA. That was one of the first times LaVar grabbed national headlines for saying something outlandish. By now the public should be well aware that LaVar says things for entertainment and marketing purposes and that a lot of this is an act.

Then again, at a time when Lonzo is struggling in his rookie season, it sure must be nice to have someone maintain such confidence in you.