Ad Unit
Thursday, June 22, 2017

LaVar Ball guarantees Lonzo will take Lakers to playoffs as rookie

June 22, 2017
by Grey Papke

LaVar Ball gave another strange, surreal interview with ESPN after the Los Angeles Lakers selected his son Lonzo No. 2 overall.

First, LaVar had a Big Baller Brand hat ready and waiting for the moment, claiming that he had it made when Lonzo was “a baby.”

LaVar proceeded to say he had two more sons to get to the Lakers in the next two years, saying he’d use “Ball control” to do so, and closed things out with a guarantee.

You heard it here first. It’s just the sort of thing the guy does.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus