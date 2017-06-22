LaVar Ball guarantees Lonzo will take Lakers to playoffs as rookie

LaVar Ball gave another strange, surreal interview with ESPN after the Los Angeles Lakers selected his son Lonzo No. 2 overall.

First, LaVar had a Big Baller Brand hat ready and waiting for the moment, claiming that he had it made when Lonzo was “a baby.”

Can also confirm LaVar had a Lakers colored Big Baller Brand hat hiding under his table. — Jeremy Woo (@JeremyWoo) June 22, 2017

LaVar proceeded to say he had two more sons to get to the Lakers in the next two years, saying he’d use “Ball control” to do so, and closed things out with a guarantee.

LaVar Ball on ESPN: "Lonzo Ball is going to take the Lakers to the playoffs his first year." OK, then. — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) June 22, 2017

You heard it here first. It’s just the sort of thing the guy does.