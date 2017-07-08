Ad Unit
LaVar Ball says Lonzo’s summer league debut was ‘his worst game ever’

July 8, 2017
by Grey Papke

LaVar Ball

If one chooses to look at things a certain way, Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball has nowhere to go but up.

Making his NBA Summer League debut Friday against the Los Angeles Clippers, Ball scored just five points on 2-of-15 shooting from the field. He had moments of shakiness on defense, though he also connected with Brandon Ingram on an alley-oop on the first possession of the game.

So what does LaVar Ball think? The glass is half full, but he didn’t mince words either.

Lonzo is entitled to a transitional period, and he’s going to have games like this. That’s fine — but it’s one reason why proclamations such as this one from LaVar are particularly ill-advised.


