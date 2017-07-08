LaVar Ball says Lonzo’s summer league debut was ‘his worst game ever’

If one chooses to look at things a certain way, Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball has nowhere to go but up.

Making his NBA Summer League debut Friday against the Los Angeles Clippers, Ball scored just five points on 2-of-15 shooting from the field. He had moments of shakiness on defense, though he also connected with Brandon Ingram on an alley-oop on the first possession of the game.

So what does LaVar Ball think? The glass is half full, but he didn’t mince words either.

LaVar Ball on his son: "I'd rather him have a game like this than score 20, 20, 20 and win by 30. Now you know how to lose and it's easy." — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) July 8, 2017

LaVar Ball on his son: "He still kept his team in the game despite playing his worst game ever." — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) July 8, 2017

Lonzo is entitled to a transitional period, and he’s going to have games like this. That’s fine — but it’s one reason why proclamations such as this one from LaVar are particularly ill-advised.