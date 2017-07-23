LaVar Ball pulls entire AAU team, forfeits game after technical foul

LaVar Ball was unhappy with the way things were going in a game he was coaching on Saturday, so he pulled his entire Big Ballers AAU team off the court and forfeited.

The forfeiture came during a playoff game at the Double Pump Best of Summer Tournament in Anaheim, Calif. Ball’s team was winning 69-60 at the time when a foul was called on one of his players. Ball cursed at the official and was hit with a technical foul.

This is the call that made LaVar Ball pull the Big Baller AAU squad. A post shared by SportsCenter (@sportscenter) on Jul 23, 2017 at 6:53am PDT

“That’s not a foul. That’s not a foul,” he said. “That’s not a foul. He came way over here to call that bulls—.”

Ball was later heard saying he did not choose to pull his team because of the officiating, rather that his players were playing hard while there was “cheating” going on. Beware that the video below contains some inappropriate language:

LaVar and the Big Ballers just LEFT THE COURT in the middle of the game because the refs gave him a tech pic.twitter.com/TmMbX8XVo8 — Overtime (@overtime) July 22, 2017

Ball, the father of Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball, seems to create controversy anywhere he goes. He was recently seen on video tearing his younger son LaMelo apart in front of the Big Ballers AAU team.