Ad Unit
Sunday, July 23, 2017

LaVar Ball pulls entire AAU team, forfeits game after technical foul

July 23, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

LaVar Ball was unhappy with the way things were going in a game he was coaching on Saturday, so he pulled his entire Big Ballers AAU team off the court and forfeited.

The forfeiture came during a playoff game at the Double Pump Best of Summer Tournament in Anaheim, Calif. Ball’s team was winning 69-60 at the time when a foul was called on one of his players. Ball cursed at the official and was hit with a technical foul.

This is the call that made LaVar Ball pull the Big Baller AAU squad.

A post shared by SportsCenter (@sportscenter) on

“That’s not a foul. That’s not a foul,” he said. “That’s not a foul. He came way over here to call that bulls—.”

Ball was later heard saying he did not choose to pull his team because of the officiating, rather that his players were playing hard while there was “cheating” going on. Beware that the video below contains some inappropriate language:

Ball, the father of Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball, seems to create controversy anywhere he goes. He was recently seen on video tearing his younger son LaMelo apart in front of the Big Ballers AAU team.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news




Comments

comments powered by Disqus