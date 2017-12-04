LaVar Ball reportedly pulls son LiAngelo from UCLA

LaVar Ball has already decided to pull his youngest son from high school in favor of home school, and now he is reportedly forcing his middle son to drop out of UCLA.

According to TMZ Sports, LaVar has decided LiAngelo should quit the UCLA basketball team and leave the university. The decision stems from LiAngelo being suspended indefinitely after he was arrested for shoplifting in China. Here’s more:

We’re told LaVar believes the suspension was unfair, especially since the charges were dropped. LaVar’s people tell TMZ the famous dad thinks, “There’s no need to break down a kid’s spirit for making a mistake.” Our sources say LiAngelo is not officially withdrawn from the school but he’s at home and will not return to UCLA. LiAngelo was a freshman and never actually played a game for the team. A family spokesperson added LiAngelo and Lavar appreciate UCLA for everything … despite the circumstances that led to the suspension.

UCLA officials had not yet said when Ball and the two other players who were involved in the shoplifting incident — freshmen Cody Riley and Jalen Hill — would be eligible to return to the team.

LiAngelo’s arrest overseas has led to an epic war of words between LaVar and Donald Trump. It’s no secret that LaVar will do whatever he thinks is best for his boys and the Big Baller Brand regardless of the backlash, and we have even seen that with some of the comments he has made about how the Lakers are coaching his eldest son Lonzo.