LaVar Ball responds to Shaq’s diss track

It was the Big Baller’s turn to respond to the Big Aristotle on Friday night.

Before his AAU team’s latest game, LaVar Ball was asked about Shaquille O’Neal’s newly-released diss track on him.

“Hey man, people still doing diss tracks?” replied Ball. “Ain’t he like 50? Who’s gonna listen to that bulls–t? To remain relevant, he gotta put my name in whatever he’s doing. He knows why, cuz everybody forget about Shaq.

“His career been over for a long time, so now it’s time to jump on the Big Baller’s coattail,” Ball continued. “I get it, it’s entertainment. He’s a good rapper though. For somebody who doesn’t like rap.”

You can listen to O’Neal’s diss track here. If there’s one thing we’ve learned by now though, it’s that nobody gets the last word on LaVar Ball.

Video via Overtime