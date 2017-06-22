LaVar Ball says ‘Zeus and Jesus’ told him Lonzo would go to Lakers

LaVar Ball has arrived at the NBA Draft and is already holding court with his trademark big talk.

Ball spoke on ESPN prior to the draft, where he once again asserted that he had spoken into existence his son Lonzo being a Laker, which is exceedingly likely to happen at No. 2 overall.

LaVar Ball said, however, that he had another hint that it would happen — and it came from the gods themselves.

LaVar: "The words of Zeus & Jesus told me he would be a Laker" — BlackSportsOnline (@BSO) June 22, 2017

LaVar has been saying this for months and has never wavered on it. He’s probably going to wind up being right about it, too.