LeBron James is ‘all for’ Reggie Jackson’s free throw trolling, says he has done it too

Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson and his trolling tactics have at least one notable fan: LeBron James.

Speaking with reporters on Monday before his Cleveland Cavaliers played the Pistons, James was asked about Jackson’s free throw line interruption during Detroit’s win on Sunday over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“I’ve done it before,” the four-time MVP admitted. “I’ve won a playoff series doing that before actually. Yeah, so I’m all for it.”

It was Wolves star Jimmy Butler that Jackson distracted as he was stepping to the line late in the fourth quarter for a potential game-tying free throw. Butler would go on to miss the shot and the Pistons won by the final of 100-97.

Reggie Jackson got in Jimmy's head pic.twitter.com/IMC8tsx4fp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 20, 2017

The social media reaction to the incident was mixed, but at least Jackson can rest easy knowing he has The King’s blessing to troll to his heart’s content.

Video via NBA Reddit