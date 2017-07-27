LeBron James asking behind the scenes if Josh Jackson is available for Kyrie Irving?

Fire up any and all of your LeGM jokes, compatriots.

On an episode of ESPN’s “First Take” on Thursday, analyst Pablo Torre revealed that LeBron James has been taking an active part in Kyrie Irving trade negotiations on at least one front.

“LeBron James is doing some LeBron James offseason work,” said Torre. “And my understanding is it’s not just Derrick Rose, it’s not just Eric Bledsoe. LeBron James happens to know a guy named James Jones.

“LeBron James is hustling behind the scenes is my understanding, asking ‘Is Josh Jackson available for Kyrie Irving?’” he continued. “And the answer back that I heard is ‘No, he is not.’ But LeBron James is hustling on behalf of the Cleveland Cavaliers, at least for this one year.”

The aforementioned Jones, a close friend and longtime teammate of James on both the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers, recently was hired as vice president of basketball operations for the Phoenix Suns. This news also comes in the wake of reports that James is doing offseason workouts with both new teammate Rose as well as Suns guard and fellow Klutch Sports client Bledsoe.

For what it’s worth, James was rumored to be pushing for an Irving trade as far back as last year. The 20-year-old Jackson, who was selected No. 4 overall by the Suns in this year’s draft is likely near-untouchable, but it just goes to show that James is indeed eager for Irving to get his walking papers already.

