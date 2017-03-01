Ad Unit
Wednesday, March 1, 2017

LeBron James runs into Bill Belichick during Celtics game

March 1, 2017
by Larry Brown

LeBron James Bill Belichick

Sports icons collided — literally — in Boston on Wednesday night.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was sitting under one of the baskets to watch the Celtics take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden.

Midway through the fourth quarter, James crashed the basket in an attempt to put back a missed shot. He ended up whiffing and running into Belichick and girlfriend Linda Holliday instead:

Earlier in the game, Belichick was seen eyeing James in a very captionable photo moment:

Yes, LeBron did play football in high school, and some believe he could play in the NFL. You think Belichick is considering him a backup option in case the Pats lose Martellus Bennett in free agency?


