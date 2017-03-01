LeBron James runs into Bill Belichick during Celtics game

Sports icons collided — literally — in Boston on Wednesday night.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was sitting under one of the baskets to watch the Celtics take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden.

Midway through the fourth quarter, James crashed the basket in an attempt to put back a missed shot. He ended up whiffing and running into Belichick and girlfriend Linda Holliday instead:

LeBron out here trying to kill Belichick fam pic.twitter.com/wNVKZfFIzU — Anthony Bartoloni (@YoAnty_) March 2, 2017

Earlier in the game, Belichick was seen eyeing James in a very captionable photo moment:

"I wonder if he'd be cheaper than Hightower" pic.twitter.com/bILHouVNV4 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 2, 2017

Yes, LeBron did play football in high school, and some believe he could play in the NFL. You think Belichick is considering him a backup option in case the Pats lose Martellus Bennett in free agency?