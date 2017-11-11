pixel 1
Saturday, November 11, 2017

LeBron James calls out Knicks for passing on Dennis Smith

November 11, 2017
by Grey Papke

LeBron James

NBA superstars are openly trolling New York Knicks’ draft choices now.

LeBron James threw some serious shade in the Knicks’ direction after facing off against Dallas Mavericks point guard Dennis Smith — who the Knicks passed on in the draft — for the very first time.

Smith was impressive against the Cavaliers in the Dallas loss, scoring 21 points and adding seven assists, two steals, and two blocks.

Of course, there’s an added layer of meaning to James’s remarks here. Passing on Smith in favor of French guard Frank Ntilikina was one of Phil Jackson’s last acts as Knicks president — and James has no warm feelings toward Jackson, nor has he forgotten the comments that led to his anger.

