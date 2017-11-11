LeBron James calls out Knicks for passing on Dennis Smith

NBA superstars are openly trolling New York Knicks’ draft choices now.

LeBron James threw some serious shade in the Knicks’ direction after facing off against Dallas Mavericks point guard Dennis Smith — who the Knicks passed on in the draft — for the very first time.

LeBron James says Dennis Smith "should have been a Knick" and "Dallas got a good one." — Tim Cato (@tim_cato) November 12, 2017

Smith was impressive against the Cavaliers in the Dallas loss, scoring 21 points and adding seven assists, two steals, and two blocks.

Of course, there’s an added layer of meaning to James’s remarks here. Passing on Smith in favor of French guard Frank Ntilikina was one of Phil Jackson’s last acts as Knicks president — and James has no warm feelings toward Jackson, nor has he forgotten the comments that led to his anger.