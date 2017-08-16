LeBron James’ camp strongly denies report he intends to leave Cavaliers

Sources close to LeBron James are strongly denying a report that surfaced Wednesday stating that the star forward is certain to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers when his contract expires.

On Wednesday, a report emerged stating that James was “100 percent leaving” the Cavs. The report stated that James’ relationship with owner Dan Gilbert is irreparably broken.

NBA source said today: "This will be LeBron's final season in Cleveland. He is 100 percent leaving. Relationship with owners beyond repair." — Chris Sheridan (@sheridanhoops) August 16, 2017

Sources close to James dismissed this story as nonsense.

LeBron camp is vehemently denying this report. "That source is totally off, especially about the relationship between LeBron and ownership." — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) August 16, 2017

What’s the truth? James probably hasn’t even made anything close to a decision yet. That said, it’s easy to imagine James deciding to close the book on Cleveland once again. The Cavaliers know enough to be prepared for that possibility.