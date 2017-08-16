Ad Unit
Wednesday, August 16, 2017

LeBron James’ camp strongly denies report he intends to leave Cavaliers

August 16, 2017
by Grey Papke

LeBron James

Sources close to LeBron James are strongly denying a report that surfaced Wednesday stating that the star forward is certain to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers when his contract expires.

On Wednesday, a report emerged stating that James was “100 percent leaving” the Cavs. The report stated that James’ relationship with owner Dan Gilbert is irreparably broken.

Sources close to James dismissed this story as nonsense.

What’s the truth? James probably hasn’t even made anything close to a decision yet. That said, it’s easy to imagine James deciding to close the book on Cleveland once again. The Cavaliers know enough to be prepared for that possibility.

Comments

