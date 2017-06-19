Ad Unit
Report: LeBron James’ camp surprised at David Griffin’s departure

June 19, 2017
by Darryn Albert

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in need of a new general manager, and Akron’s favorite son himself is apparently stunned at the development.

Ryen Russillo of ESPN reports on Monday that LeBron James’ camp was “surprised” at the news of David Griffin’s departure.

Brian Windhorst, also of ESPN, adds that James was not consulted by Cavs owner Dan Gilbert prior to Griffin’s exit and that the four-time MVP had previously advocated for Griffin’s contract to be extended.

Of course, there’s a widespread public perception that James is the one calling the shots in Cleveland, but there have been some notable examples in recent years of the team going against his wishes. That said, the relationship between Gilbert and James was reportedly becoming strained again last season, so it will be interesting to see if Griffin’s departure affects their rapport further.


