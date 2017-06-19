Report: LeBron James’ camp surprised at David Griffin’s departure

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in need of a new general manager, and Akron’s favorite son himself is apparently stunned at the development.

Ryen Russillo of ESPN reports on Monday that LeBron James’ camp was “surprised” at the news of David Griffin’s departure.

No one will believe this but just got off the phone with a source that said that LeBron camp was surprised Griff was out. — Russillo (@ryenarussillo) June 20, 2017

Brian Windhorst, also of ESPN, adds that James was not consulted by Cavs owner Dan Gilbert prior to Griffin’s exit and that the four-time MVP had previously advocated for Griffin’s contract to be extended.

Dan Gilbert didn't consult with LeBron James prior to parting with David Griffin, sources said. James had advocated for Griffin extension — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) June 20, 2017

Of course, there’s a widespread public perception that James is the one calling the shots in Cleveland, but there have been some notable examples in recent years of the team going against his wishes. That said, the relationship between Gilbert and James was reportedly becoming strained again last season, so it will be interesting to see if Griffin’s departure affects their rapport further.