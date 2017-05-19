LeBron James ‘still can’t sleep’ despite winning title for Cleveland

If you thought LeBron James would be a little less restless after delivering a title to Cleveland, think again.

James admitted Friday that he “still can’t sleep” and doesn’t feel any more at ease this season despite what his Cavaliers accomplished a year ago.

LeBron on if he’s more at ease this year: “No. You can ask somebody else that. But no, not for me. I still can’t sleep.” — James Herbert (@outsidethenba) May 19, 2017

If you take note of James’s comments after Game 1 of the team’s series against the Boston Celtics, you’d know very well that James isn’t satisfied. It isn’t in his character to rest on his laurels or let anyone around him do the same. He just might relax once he’s retired.