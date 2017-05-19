Ad Unit
LeBron James ‘still can’t sleep’ despite winning title for Cleveland

May 19, 2017
by Grey Papke

If you thought LeBron James would be a little less restless after delivering a title to Cleveland, think again.

James admitted Friday that he “still can’t sleep” and doesn’t feel any more at ease this season despite what his Cavaliers accomplished a year ago.

If you take note of James’s comments after Game 1 of the team’s series against the Boston Celtics, you’d know very well that James isn’t satisfied. It isn’t in his character to rest on his laurels or let anyone around him do the same. He just might relax once he’s retired.


