LeBron James questions cap on contracts, says Steph Curry worth $400 million

As far as LeBron James is concerned, NBA players are being hindered by the system.

On Saturday, Ann Killion of the San Francisco Chronicle noted how much the value of the Golden State Warriors’ franchise has improved since Joe Lacob’s purchase, with the rise of Stephen Curry a huge part of that.

How valuable is Stephen Curry? In 2010 Lacob bought Warriors for $450 million. Now worth $2.6 billion. — Ann Killion (@annkillion) July 1, 2017

James took notice, going on to slam the cap and arguing that Curry is worth twice as much as he will be paid under his new $201 million super-max deal, the highest allowable sum he could get under the league’s CBA.

So tell me again why there's a cap on how much a player should get?? Don't answer that. Steph should be getting 400M this summer 5yrs. #JMTs https://t.co/jMYfI0umWK — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 1, 2017

Curry is getting paid now, but how much more could he be getting? Major League Baseball is the only major North American sports league without a salary cap, and the figures being tossed around for star players there are similar to what James wants the NBA’s elite to be getting. He’s not really wrong, though. It’s tough to quantify how much Curry is worth to the Warriors, but it’s probably more than $200 million.