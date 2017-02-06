Report about LeBron wanting Carmelo Anthony ‘totally untrue’

A blockbuster report saying that LeBron James was pushing for a Carmelo Anthony trade rocked the basketball world when it was reported on Monday night, but it may not be true.

TNT’s David Aldridge tweeted on Monday that a source told him the report is “totally untrue.”

FWIW: league source pushes back on report re: LeBron James wanting Carmelo Anthony even if it includes Kevin Love: "totally untrue." — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) February 7, 2017

ESPN also refuted the report:

UPDATE: A team source told ESPN on Monday night "there is no substance to any of that" in regards to the report. — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 7, 2017

The original report came from the New York Daily News’ Frank Isola, who is notorious for stirring things up. His information said that LeBron James was pushing for the Cavaliers to acquire Anthony from the Knicks, even if it meant giving up Kevin Love.

James and Anthony are longtime close friends and part of a very tight circle that also includes Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade, which partially adds credence to the report. Isola said the Cavaliers’ front office was reluctant to part with Love, whom they consider to be an integral part of the team.

Love has been the subject of trade rumors since being acquired by Cleveland from Minnesota. He helped the team win a championship last season, though he got hurt in his first season and was unavailable for the Finals, when the Cavs lost to the Warriors.

Love signed a major extension with the Cavs in 2015 and is enjoying his finest statistical season since joining the team. He recently shrugged off trade rumors with this response.