Ad Unit
Saturday, June 24, 2017

#LeBronJamesChallenge is new viral social media craze

June 24, 2017
by Aaron Mansfield

LeBron James bald
LeBron James didn’t wait long after the NBA Finals to get back on social media — or back in the gym. Three days after the Warriors finished off the Cavaliers in Game 5, LeBron posted an Instagram video of himself working out and celebrating his new bald head.

Bald head nut!! #IHearEmPrayingOnMyDownfall #CantStopWontStop #striveforgreatness🚀

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

James danced and sang along to Tee Grizzley’s track, “First Day Out.” The video was funny for a number of reasons: James’ bald-headedness, his shirtless dancing and singing, and the fact that he seemed so unbothered by the Warriors’ Finals victory.

It was such an odd and hilarious video, in fact, that others weren’t content with letting it fade away. They decided to mimic it and post their own versions.

This Twitter user saw it coming.

And now the #LeBronJamesChallenge is in full swing. The Antetokounmpo brothers drew awareness to it when they posted their own video Friday.

This guy has easily the best one we’ve seen so far.

There have been more than a few entries worthy of an “honorable mention” distinction.

LeBron is probably getting a good laugh out of this, too. Judging by his frequent social media posting this offseason and his lighthearted response to Draymond Green’s “Quickie” shirt, James is having a fun offseason, despite the way the season ended.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus