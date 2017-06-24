#LeBronJamesChallenge is new viral social media craze

Bald head nut!! #IHearEmPrayingOnMyDownfall #CantStopWontStop #striveforgreatness🚀 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jun 15, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

James danced and sang along to Tee Grizzley’s track, “First Day Out.” The video was funny for a number of reasons: James’ bald-headedness, his shirtless dancing and singing, and the fact that he seemed so unbothered by the Warriors’ Finals victory.

It was such an odd and hilarious video, in fact, that others weren’t content with letting it fade away. They decided to mimic it and post their own versions.

This Twitter user saw it coming.

Can y'all please start a #LebronJamesChallenge of him in that video singing Tee Grizzley?😂 — RayWop (@ray_wop) June 15, 2017

And now the #LeBronJamesChallenge is in full swing. The Antetokounmpo brothers drew awareness to it when they posted their own video Friday.

Giannis & Thanasis Antetokounmpo take a crack at the #LeBronJamesChallenge 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/c7dPRmZ3hM — The Lead (@NBALEAD) June 23, 2017

This guy has easily the best one we’ve seen so far.

Didn't know a #LeBronChallenge was made but I think we have a winner @DaKidGowie pic.twitter.com/Vp55qGzz1v — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) June 23, 2017

There have been more than a few entries worthy of an “honorable mention” distinction.

LeBron is probably getting a good laugh out of this, too. Judging by his frequent social media posting this offseason and his lighthearted response to Draymond Green’s “Quickie” shirt, James is having a fun offseason, despite the way the season ended.