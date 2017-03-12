Ad Unit
Sunday, March 12, 2017

LeBron James checks into game after hearing James Harden MVP chants

March 12, 2017
by Larry Brown

LeBron James

LeBron James seemed to give us a glimpse of the competitive drive that helps make him the best player in the world.

James’ Cleveland Cavaliers took on the Houston Rockets on the road Sunday in a nationally-televised game. James checked out of the game for a rest with 2:06 left in the first quarter and his team up 24-20. Less than two minutes later, he decided to check back in after James Harden had attempted the second of three free throws.

What compelled LeBron to check back in after such a brief break?

FOX commentator Nick Wright, who was in the arena for the game, says James checked in after the crowd began chanting “MVP” for Harden.

ESPN’s TV feed did capture some light audio of fans chanting MVP for Harden. They didn’t show whether James was asked to come in. Rather, Wright says James checked in unprompted.

Was it just coincidence that LeBron wanted back in after the crowd chanted MVP for Harden? It’s hard to say, but it sure seems like James wanted to quiet the crowd and send a message. He did just that by scoring prior to the end of the quarter and playing well to open the second. By halftime, LeBron had 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting.

James is certainly taking advantage of an opportunity to show everyone who the deserving MVP is. He, Harden and Russell Westbrook have most often been mentioned as the top candidates for the award.


