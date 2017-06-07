LeBron James goes down after collision with Tristan Thompson

Not much can damage the iron man that is LeBron James, but a blindside hit from a teammate in Game 3 certainly shook up the Cleveland Cavaliers star.

James went down midway through the first quarter of Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday after colliding with Tristan Thompson. The Warriors grabbed an offensive rebound after a missed shot, and James and Thompson both went out to defend Klay Thompson.

James and Thompson ran into each other, with James taking the worst end of things. He went down immediately and was on the ground for a few minutes.

LeBron takes Tristan Thompson shoulder to the face pic.twitter.com/Gw1qlZx4wA — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 8, 2017

After the game returned from a commercial break, James was in the game and immediately scored and went to the free throw line.