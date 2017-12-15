LeBron James’ company parts with Morgan Spurlock amidst sexual misconduct

Morgan Spurlock has been dropped by LeBron James’ company after admitting to a history of sexual misconduct.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported on Thursday that James’ production company SpringHill Entertainment has parted ways with the “Super Size Me” director. The two sides had been working together on a docu-series focused on the opening of James’ “I Promise School” for at-risk youth in Akron, Ohio. It had been scheduled for a Fall 2018 release.

A SpringHill Entertainment spokesperson told ESPN in a statement that the project will continue moving forward without Spurlock’s involvement.

Spurlock, an Academy Award-nominated filmmaker, confessed to sexual impropriety in a blog post to the social media site TwitLonger on Thursday.

I am Part of the Problem Read: https://t.co/MfRAtm3fcv — Morgan Spurlock (@MorganSpurlock) December 14, 2017

This is just the latest in a series of sexual misconduct scandals that have been seeping into the world of sports lately.