LeBron James crowns himself king of New York after comeback win over Knicks

The Cleveland Cavaliers erased a 23-point deficit to defeat the New York Knicks on Monday night, and LeBron James is not exactly being humble about his team’s impressive victory.

The Cavs trailed by 15 at the start of the fourth quarter, and they finally took the lead with 1:23 remaining in the game when LeBron buried a clutch 3-pointer. On Tuesday morning, James took the liberty of crowning himself the king of New York.

You're welcome.. of NY #myfavoriteplayground #striveforgreatness A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Nov 14, 2017 at 7:26am PST

LeBron scored a team-high 23 points and dished out a game-high 12 assists. He also grabbed nine rebounds and blocked three shots. The Cavs have not been impressive in the early going this season, but Monday’s win was their second in a row and got their record back to .500.

The past week has had plenty of ups and downs for King James, who was mocked by his own teammate after the win in New York for his “Arthur”-themed social media post from last week. The Cavs are obviously feeling a lot better about where they’re at.