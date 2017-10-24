pixel 1
header
Tuesday, October 24, 2017

LeBron James defends Jordan Bell after controversial dunk late in blowout victory

October 24, 2017
by Darryn Albert

LeBron James bald

Golden State Warriors rookie Jordan Bell was at the center of controversy on Monday night, but now he is getting some backing from The King himself.

Late in the fourth quarter of Golden State’s blowout victory over the Dallas Mavericks, Bell got a clear lane to the basket after a steal and proceeded to throw it to himself off the backboard for the two-handed jam.

Many on the Mavericks were not pleased about the apparent disrespect, and Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported that Mavs coach ignored Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s attempts to apologize for Bell’s dunk after the game.

Meanwhile, LeBron James offered a different perspective when asked about the play on Tuesday, per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

For what it’s worth, the Warriors were involved in a similar play last season that also ruffled the opposition’s feathers. In any case though, auditioning for the Dunk Contest while up 25 with less than three minutes left isn’t a great look. But James does provide a solid counterargument that players should always give it their all until the final buzzer, so it’s open to interpretation.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus