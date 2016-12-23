LeBron James delivered $1.3 million to winners of game show (Video)

LeBron James personally delivered over one million dollars in cash to a family and the reaction was just as you would expect it to be.

James is one of the executive producers of a game show that airs on NBC called “The Wall.” During the premiere episode, an Akron, Ohio couple won $1.3 million. They received their winnings from none other than the James himself.

The four-time NBA MVP posted a video to his Instagram account that shows him on his way to the couple’s house. James also shows the two bags full of cash he was going to present. He arrived at the house to find the door unlocked. You can see what happened next below.

Christmas is the season for giving. Ever seen $1.3 million in cash hand delivered to an amazing family? Merry Christmas everyone!

Getting over one million dollars in cash alone would be awesome. To have it delivered by LeBron James would just be icing on the cake. This will be a holiday season no one in that household will soon forget.