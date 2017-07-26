LeBron James, Derrick Rose, Eric Bledsoe reportedly working out together

LeBron James is getting ready for the season with a new teammate and another interesting name.

According to Chris Haynes of ESPN, James will be working out in Las Vegas this week with Derrick Rose and Eric Bledsoe, and are set to work out together possibly as early as Wednesday.

Rose is, of course, a new teammate of James, having agreed to terms with the Cavaliers earlier in the week. Bledsoe is an interesting name because he could be available via trade, and may make sense in a swap for disgruntled point guard Kyrie Irving.

Bledsoe made some interesting comments recently regarding his future with the Suns. Working out with James is only going to intensify rumors.