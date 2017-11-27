LeBron James, Dwyane Wade not happy about David Fizdale firing

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade are bothered by the news of David Fizdale’s firing by the Memphis Grizzlies.

Shortly after news broke that Fizdale was being fired and replaced by assistant J.B. Bickerstaff, James sent the following tweet:

I need some answers. Feels like my man was a fall guy — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 27, 2017

Wade added this:

Fizdale was an assistant on Erik Spoelstra’s staff in Miami prior to taking the Memphis job, which is why both James and Wade are coming to his defense.

Memphis started off the season 7-4, but they have lost eight in a row and are now 7-12. They also have some issues with their star player, as Marc Gasol was benched for the fourth quarter on Sunday. Clearly ownership or management felt there was a need for change.

Fizdale, a widely respected coach around the league, was in just his second season on the job. He went 43-39 in his first season, taking the team to the playoffs.

Of course, Memphis has a reputation for firing coaches who have had success; they have fired three coaches over the past five years, with Lionel Hollins and Dave Joerger also getting the ax despite coming off winning seasons.