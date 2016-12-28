LeBron James echoes Kevin Durant’s L2M report criticisms

The NBA’s blue bloods are uniting against the league’s practice of releasing last two-minute reports.

A day after Kevin Durant let his less-than-favorable feelings about the reports be known, LeBron James chimed in to echo Durant’s sentiments.

“I’m not a fan of the two-minute report,” James said after Cavs practice Wednesday, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN. “I think it discredits what the referees are doing for 48 minutes. If that’s the case, you might as well do a 48-minute report.

“It’s not fair to the referees that you only talk about the final two minutes of the game and not the first 46,” continued James. “There’s plays that’s missed, there’s plays that called throughout 48 minutes that don’t get talked about.”

The comments of James, who, according to the league’s report for Sunday’s Christmas Day victory over the Warriors, should have been given a technical for hanging on the rim after a dunk late in the fourth quarter, aren’t quite as blunt as Durant’s were. But the gist of the message is the same, and it’s nice to see the league’s superstars joining forces to promote the reform of a fundamentally flawed practice.