LeBron James explains why football players aren’t best athletes ever

LeBron James is offering his moderately warm take on the gridiron.

In a video feature for his digital media company Uninterrupted that was released on Friday, James responded to an opinion that New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is the greatest athlete of all-time.

“My only argument with a football player being the greatest athlete of all-time is that … they only gotta play one side of the floor,” said the four-time NBA MVP. “Brady is unbelievable. Brady is the greatest quarterback I’ve ever seen. But he affects the game one way … He could play 22 years, but he don’t have to worry about — there’s certain things as a basketball player and the pounding that you take and running both sides.

“As physical as football is, and I know it’s to the body, I know it’s crazy to the body, but for a quarterback, [Patriots head coach Bill] Belichick has done a great job of implementing those five guys in front to protect that asset,” James continued. “It’s Belichick, that’s not Brady, [he’s] not scouting those linemen, bringing in those guys. For us, every single night, we gotta know both sides.”

Of course, James’ argument may be partially self-serving since he’s an elite basketball player. But he raises a good point in that football players simply can’t impact the game in as many ways as two-way athletes can. Still though, James is a noted NFL fan and the “GOAT” discussion always comes with a significant measure of subjectivity, so it’s at least a fairly nuanced debate here.