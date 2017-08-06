LeBron James takes friendly jab at Dirk Nowitzki over lack of leaping ability

The King is taking some time out of his busy offseason schedule for a good-natured roast of The Big German.

Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki participated in a game of HORSE with fellow NBAers Kristaps Porzingis and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, both nearly two decades his junior, at the NBA Africa Game on Saturday. When it came time to do a self-oop off the backboard, the 39-year-old predictably struggled.

KP, Dirk & Rondae playing H-O-R-S-E at Team World practice…. this shot (dunk) is NOT FAIR! #NBAAfricaGame pic.twitter.com/WSzw4nxRyH — NBA (@NBA) August 4, 2017

Nowitzki, always the self-deprecating jokester, poked fun at himself for the display, and none other than LeBron James chimed in with the jokes as well.

!! Bring out the hops @swish41!! Matter fact save them when the cameras aren't around. #DirkWithTheBounce https://t.co/LSqxuDaI4p — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 6, 2017

James famously fell to Nowitzki when the two did battle in the 2011 NBA Finals, but they have always had a level of mutual respect for each other. Nowitzki has never been shy about his almost nonexistent vertical, but even if the 32-year-old James jokes now, it’s worth wondering how many years he himself has left of his own freakish leaping ability.