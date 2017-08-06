Ad Unit
Sunday, August 6, 2017

LeBron James takes friendly jab at Dirk Nowitzki over lack of leaping ability

August 6, 2017
by Darryn Albert

LeBron James bald

The King is taking some time out of his busy offseason schedule for a good-natured roast of The Big German.

Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki participated in a game of HORSE with fellow NBAers Kristaps Porzingis and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, both nearly two decades his junior, at the NBA Africa Game on Saturday. When it came time to do a self-oop off the backboard, the 39-year-old predictably struggled.

Nowitzki, always the self-deprecating jokester, poked fun at himself for the display, and none other than LeBron James chimed in with the jokes as well.

James famously fell to Nowitzki when the two did battle in the 2011 NBA Finals, but they have always had a level of mutual respect for each other. Nowitzki has never been shy about his almost nonexistent vertical, but even if the 32-year-old James jokes now, it’s worth wondering how many years he himself has left of his own freakish leaping ability.

