LeBron James goes off on front office over lack of additions

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in a slump right now, and LeBron James wants his front office to do something about it.

The Cavs lost to the Pelicans on Monday night for their fifth loss in seven games — which includes defeats to the Warriors and Spurs — and that has LeBron looking for help. He believes the front office needs to step up and add some players to the team’s roster.

“I just hope that we’re not satisfied as an organization,” James reporters after Monday’s game. “I just hope we’re not satisfied.”

James then said the Cavs are not better than they were last season, when they won the title, while the Warriors have added players. The big problem is that the Cavs don’t have enough depth to keep winning in the regular season without getting worn out.

“It’s like when you don’t have bodies. It’s tough,” James said. “The f—ing grind of the regular season. We’re a top-heavy team. We have a top-heavy team. We top-heavy as s—. It’s me, [Kyrie Irving], [Kevin Love]. It’s top-heavy.”

Clearly LeBron wants some help, which is what he’s been saying for a while. A few weeks ago he vented that the team needed to add a point guard. All the Cavs have done is acquire Kyle Korver. You get the feeling he’s going to keep speaking his mind until GM David Griffin does add a playmaker.